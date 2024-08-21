Telangana: IMD predicts more rain for next 5 days

Hyderabad: While the heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next five days in different parts of Telangana.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in isolated places in a few regions. According to the IMD, districts like Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and JogulambaGadwal would be receiving light to moderate rains. In some of the districts, there would be heavy rains with lightning. There are chances of winds blowing from 30 to 40 kmph.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts like Adilabad, KomaramBheemAsifabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and other districts by predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.