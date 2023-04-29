Telangana: Inclusivity, PPP key to entrepreneurial growth

Hyderabad: Telangana's IT and Industry minister, K T Rama Rao, has highlighted the importance of promoting inclusivity to take advantage of India's current entrepreneurial climate. He emphasised that a public-private partnership is crucial for real growth. At the laying of the foundation stone of Women Entrepreneurs International Trade and Technology Centre (WE ITTC), he noted that Telangana is currently experiencing five revolutions: the Green Revolution, which is boosting Telangana's farming sector; the Blue Revolution, which is raising the standards of fisheries under Mission Kakatiya; the Pink Revolution, which is making Telangana the leading State in livestock; the White Revolution, which is growing the dairy product range both qualitatively and quantitatively; and the Yellow Revolution, which is witnessing a rise in edible oil production.

The minister stated that Telangana's entrepreneurs have many opportunities to build world-class products given the State's business policies, infrastructure, and support. D. Chandra Sekhar, Additional Development Commissioner at MSME Development and Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO), Ministry of MSME, Hyderabad, said that Telangana is the only state with a marketing hub, and WE ITTC has the potential to become a one-stop-shop for all women entrepreneurs.

Rama Devi Kanneganti, President of ALEAP, Chairperson and CEO of AIC ALEAP WE Hub, and Senior Vice Chairperson of WE ITTC, stated that ALEAP has grown from five entrepreneurs three decades ago to more than 10,000 entrepreneurs today. She mentioned that people from other states and cities have come to Hyderabad to set up their businesses due to the support offered to start-ups. Her vision is to make the "Make in India" campaign a reality and to bring this revolution to rural women by providing them with digital training. She expressed gratitude to the Telangana government and the central government for their continuous support and guidance.