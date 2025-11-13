Telangana IPS Officers’ Assn slams KTR’s ‘derogatory’ remarks on police

Hyderabad: The Telangana IPS Officers’ Association has released a statement condemning the "unwarranted and derogatory remarks" made by K T Rama Rao during a recent interview on vernacular news channel.

The association specifically took exception to the baseless comments targeting the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana, and the entire Telangana State PoliceDForce. It accused the political leader of engaging in public slander that threatens the dignity and morale of the police community.

During the interview, KT Rama Rao made remarks that police officials perceived as defamatory toward the leadership and functioning of the Telangana Police. The IPS Officers’ Association emphasised that any genuine concerns regarding police functioning should be addressed through lawful and institutional channels, rather than through public statements intended to malign the department.

The association emphasised the professionalism, integrity and impartiality of the Telangana Police under the leadership of DGP B Shivadhar Reddy. It noted that the DGP represents thousands of officers dedicated to maintaining law, order and public safety across the state.

The association warned that derogatory comments against the DGP or serving officers not only undermine their dignity but also demoralise the entire police fraternity. While welcoming constructive criticism of public institutions as part of democratic governance, the association condemned baseless political allegations that seek to gain personal or partisan advantage by damaging the reputation of law enforcement officials.

The Telangana IPS Officers’ Association called upon political leaders, public representatives and media organisations to exercise restraint and responsibility in public discourse. They insisted that the dignity of constitutional institutions and senior public servants must remain sacrosanct for the stability and credibility of democratic governance.

Furthermore, the association underscored its readiness to initiate legal proceedings against anyone spreading defamatory or malicious statements against serving officers or the police institution.

The press release was signed by the office bearers of the association, including B Shivadhar Reddy, President and DGP, Telangana; G Sudheer Babu, IPS, Vice President and Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Secretary and Director-General, Fire Services, Telangana, along with other Executive Committee members holding key posts across the state police administration.