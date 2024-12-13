Telangana IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu Highlights Future City Vision and Data Center Growth at IAMPHENOM Event

At the IAMPHENOM event held in Hyderabad, D. Sridhar Babu, the IT Minister of Telangana, delivered a key address focusing on the state's technological advancements and infrastructure development. He discussed the state's progress in integrating over 12 major companies' data centers into Telangana's Digital Operations Model (DOM), emphasizing the importance of addressing energy requirements to support these centers. Babu outlined the ongoing efforts to update the state's energy policy, ensuring that the increasing demand for energy—driven by the tech industry—will be met while balancing both domestic and industrial needs.

The minister also highlighted Telangana's vision for growth beyond Hyderabad, pointing out the vast untapped potential in rural areas and Tier 2 cities. He explained that the state is fostering an environment that nurtures local talent, with an emphasis on developing areas like Adilabad, Bheemli, and Nalunda. The state government has been implementing underground fiber networks throughout Telangana, ensuring high-quality connectivity across almost all regions.

Sridhar Babu encouraged companies to invest in these underdeveloped areas, showcasing the state's commitment to providing infrastructure and resources to support sustainable growth. He also highlighted that the state's future plans include creating "future cities" with state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart cities, educational institutions, and international data management centers, aiming to provide a global-standard ecosystem for businesses.

In closing, Babu expressed gratitude to the HR executives and teams who have been crucial in recruiting and supporting the best talent for the region. He reiterated that Telangana’s success relies on a combination of technology, innovation, and inclusive development, ensuring growth not just in the cities but also in the rural and Tier 2 areas.