Telangana: Launch fight against CM, Dasoju tells Vishwakarmas

Dasoju Sravan
Telangana Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar

Highlights

Telangana Congress senior leader and AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday urged the Vishwakarmas to get united and launch a fight against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fulfil their long pending demands.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress senior leader and AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday urged the Vishwakarmas to get united and launch a fight against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to fulfil their long pending demands.

He stressed that Vishwakarmas can achieve their demands only if they get united, as KCR has 'crushed all democratic forms of protests and using iron fist to suppress people's agitations'.

Speaking at the hunger strike protest by the Vishwakarma Associations at Indira Park, Sravan demanded setting up of 'Professor Jayashankar Vishwakarma Furniture Hub and Jewellery Park' in the State. He recalled the contribution of influential Vishwakarmas, like Professor Jayashankar, to Telangana.

He stated that "it is disheartening that the community to which Jayashankar belongs was languishing in poverty in the newly formed State. He also demanded a federation for Vishwakarmas. "The lives of Vishwakarmas will get better only if a separate federation is set up for them'', he said.

