Telangana launches T-STEM to revolutionise vocational education

In a major stride toward transforming vocational and technical education, the Department of Intermediate Education, Government of Telangana, has officially launched the T-STEM (Telangana – Science, Technology, Engineering Facilities Map) initiative.

The TGBIE on Friday said that the T-STEM has been developed by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG). The digital platform aims to optimise the use of laboratory infrastructure across Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), polytechnics, degree colleges and universities.

Dr Yogita Rana, Secretary to the Government (Education), hailed the initiative as “a new beginning of cross-learning and resource optimisation,” emphasising that no student should be deprived of hands-on practical knowledge from school through graduation. She described T-STEM as a visionary step toward building a sustainable, collaborative ecosystem for experiential learning.

The platform digitally maps lab infrastructure for 22 vocational courses across six sectors, along with general courses. It enables inter-institutional lab usage through slot booking, approval workflows, and quality assurance via lab grading and feedback mechanisms.

A successful trial run was conducted on October 23, involving students from four institutions. Pairing, GJC Kukatpally at Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering & Technology (HTML & CSS training), GJC Nampally at Government Polytechnic, Masab Tank (Automobile Engineering Lab), TSMSJC Gunagal at Guru Nanak College of Engineering (Electrical & Electronics) and Govt Institute of Leather Technology at G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science (3D Printing & AIML).

The board claimed that students expressed enthusiasm for the exposure to advanced labs, while faculty appreciated the structured coordination. Suggestions included adding features, like automated gate passes, SMS alerts, and visible coordinator contact details.

Krishna Aditya, Director of Intermediate Education, stated, “With T-STEM, we are not just managing infrastructure digitally; we are creating a sustainable ecosystem where students across the state can engage with practical knowledge seamlessly.”

The initiative is now set to scale across Telangana, bridging infrastructure gaps, aligning vocational training with industry needs, and fostering innovation and collaboration in education, he added.