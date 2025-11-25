Telangana local body poll petitions likely to be heard today

Hyderabad: The High Court is likely to hear a batch of petitions pertaining to the local body elections in Telangana on Tuesday. Though the matters were scheduled to be heard on Monday, the Chief Justice’s bench was not holding court.

The petitions relate to the long-pending issue of holding local body polls across the state. During earlier hearings, both the State government and the State Election Commission had informed the court that they were fully prepared to proceed with the elections.

In a recent development, the state government issued GO 46 restricting the reservations for sarpanches and ward members. The groundwork for publishing them in the gazette and forwarding them to the Election Commission has been completed.

The High Court, which had earlier asked the State government to specify a date for the elections, will resume hearing the petitions on Tuesday.