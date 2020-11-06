Telangana minister gets stuck in lift, rescued after 30 minutes

Telangana minister Koppula Eshwar got stuck in a lift at Samrat Apartments in Saifabad. The minister along with the party workers participated in a launch event and got into the elevator on the third to reach ground floor.

The lift got stuck between the third and the ground floor due to a technical issue. On learning the issue, the staff struggled for half an hour before opening the lift. The minister and others made their exit when the lift the opened.

The staff said that the lift got stuck due to the technical issues and apologized for the minister for the inconvenience caused. After exiting the lift, the minister strode towards the car and fled the place.