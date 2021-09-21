Telangana: Miscreants attack couple in Asifabad, flee with gold ornaments

In an unforeseen incident, miscreants attacked a couple near Kadamba forest area of Kagaznagar mandal in Komarambheem Asifabad district.



Going into details, the couple -- Anjanna and Mounika, a native of Gangapur in Chintalamanepalli were married six months ago. They went to Kagaznagar on a work and were returning to Chintalamanepalli via Kadamba on their bike when the miscreants followed their vehicle, intercepted their route and hit them with an iron rod. Later, they robbed the woman's mangalsutra and other gold ornaments from them and fled the spot after noticing a tractor coming towards their direction.

The couple scared of the incident and ran into the forest. Locals who noticed the bike on the road alerted the police who rushed to the spot and searched for the people. They found the injured couple in the forest and shifted them to a private hospital in Kagaznagar.

As they suffered injuries on the head, the condition of the couple is said to be critical. DSP Karunkar, Kautala CI Budha Swamy paid a visit to the hospital. A case has been registered by the police.