Telangana mourns passing of Ande sri

The sudden demise of renowned poet, lyricist, and writer Andesri has left a deep void in the literary and cultural landscape of Telangana. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders and admirers remembering him as a fearless voice of the people and a pillar of the Telangana movement.

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the loss, calling Andesri a great soul, who awakened the masses with his pen and voice. “His death is an irreparable loss to the world of literature,” he said, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy described Andesri as a transformative figure whose songs stirred every section of society during the Telangana movement. “His lyrics inspired people to take bold steps toward statehood. Most notably, ‘Jayajayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam’ will remain a milestone in our history,” Reddy said.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar echoed similar sentiments, praising Andesri’s uncompromising clarity and commitment to Telangana’s cause. “He was a gentle and good man who worked tirelessly for the uplift of the poor and the self-respect of Telangana. His songs like ‘Mayamai Pukadamma Manishannavadu’ and ‘Jaya Jayahe Telangana’ will always be remembered,” he said.

BJP State President N Ramchander Rao, who shared a close personal bond with Andesri, recalled their recent meeting in Delhi. “He spoke warmly and with great affection. His writings reflected the soul of Telangana and inspired self-respect among its people. I am deeply shocked by his passing,” Rao said.

Despite lacking formal education, Andesri was celebrated as a natural poet whose works drew from lived experience and social struggle. His commitment to justice, dignity, and development resonated deeply with the people of Telangana. Leaders emphasized that while he may no longer be physically present, his legacy lives on through his powerful songs and writings.