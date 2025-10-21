Telangana: One killed in a car accident at Narsingi of Hyderabad

In a devastating incident in Narsingi, a high-speed car collision resulted in the tragic death of a two-year-old boy, identified as Kushan Joyal. The accident occurred in Alkapuri Colony when Naveen Kumar was riding a motorcycle with his son, returning from a trip to Khajaguda.

According to eyewitnesses, the family was struck from behind by a car, causing them to be thrown into the air. In the chaotic aftermath, the vehicle ran over the young child, leading to severe injuries. Locals rushed the father and son to the hospital, but sadly, Kushan succumbed to his injuries en route, suffering from critical bleeding.

The news has plunged Naveen Kumar's household into mourning, with the father expressing profound grief over the loss of his son. Witnesses reported that excessive speed of the cause must have led to the accident. The full details are yet to be known.