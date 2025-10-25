Telangana plans to turn turmeric into a global health commodity

N. Bhavani, Secretary of the newly constituted Turmeric Board, on Friday paid a courtesy visit to State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and briefed him on the board’s activities over the past six months. The interaction focused on enhancing turmeric cultivation, improving post-harvest infrastructure, and expanding market linkages.

Bhavani outlined the board’s initiatives, including the supply of turmeric boiling machines, polishers, and grinders to farmers. She informed that turmeric farmer production groups are being identified and provided with subsidies up to Rs 23 lakhs, along with essential tools and machinery for post-harvest processing. Farmers are also being supported with Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques and organic certification processes.

Minister Tummala emphasized the need to explore the cultivation of turmeric as an intercrop in oil palm plantations, citing its potential to diversify the farmers' income. He urged the board to promote high-curcumin turmeric varieties over the currently cultivated ones, given their greater value in pharmaceutical and ayurvedic applications.

Highlighting the importance of market access, the minister called for focused efforts in branding and marketing turmeric products. He stressed that the board should facilitate direct linkages with industries, especially in the pharma and wellness sectors. “Turmeric’s role in health and wellness is globally recognized. We must position our farmers to benefit from this demand,” he said.

Bhavani revealed that major companies, like ITC and Patanjali, are already sourcing turmeric in powder form, and a leading exporter to Eastern and Central countries has proposed setting up a processing unit on 10 acres in Nizamabad.

Minister Tummala assured full cooperation from the state government and reiterated the importance of innovation, sustainability, and strategic marketing in transforming turmeric cultivation into a high-value enterprise for Telangana’s farmers.