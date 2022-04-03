Telangana: Police conduct raids on pub in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, about 150 arrested

Police have stepped up surveillance in Hyderabad in the wake of the recent spate of massive drug activities. It was during this sequence that another huge rave party was busted up in Hyderabad. The task force police raided the Radisson Blu pub in Banjara Hills at around 3am on Sunday and arrested 150 people, including the owner. The affair became a hot topic with Bigg Boss winner and Tollywood singer Rahul Sipliganj among them. It seems that all of them used drugs at the party held in the pub. Many young women also participated in this party.



All those arrested were shifted to Banjara Hills Police Station. It is said that they were detained after operating the pub till 3 in the morning against the rules. Meanwhile, some were released after the trial and 38 are currently in police custody. However, it seems that they have got into an altercation with several policemen who allegedly arrested them.



The pressure on the police is intensifying in the wake of the rampant drug culture in the city. Drugs continue to be supplied into the city in some form, no matter how strict measures are taken. The people of Telangana were shocked when a B.Tech student, who was recently addicted to drugs, finally lost his life. Police have taken the case seriously as it marks the first drug death in the state.