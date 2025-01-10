Telangana police launches citizen feedback initiative

Hyderabad: Citizens can now scan QR codes displayed prominently at police stations, offices and other key locations and give feedback on State police services. The initiative was introduced during a virtual meeting chaired by Director-General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Thursday.

According to the police, to enhance citizen feedback on their services, Telangana police have launched an innovative, technology-driven initiative with QR code-based feedback system to collect public opinion on their interactions with police. It was introduced during a virtual meeting chaired by Dr Jitender along with Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis, and other officers from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

As part of the initiative, a QR code-based feedback system is being implemented. Citizens can scan QR codes displayed prominently at police stations and other offices. Additionally, feedback is collected through outbound calls via the Citizen Feedback Call Centre, managed by the Centre of Excellence (CoE)-CID.

The key feedback touchpoints include petition submissions, FIR registrations, traffic violation e-challans, passport verification and other police-related services. Posters promoting the initiative have been distributed across all police stations and offices to encourage participation.

An initial batch of five posters per police station and offices has been distributed through DSP Stores from the Chief Office. Unit officers and Range IGs have been tasked with ensuring proper display and timely implementation of the initiative. Officers have also been instructed to promote the initiative extensively through print, electronic, and social media channels. The initiative represents a significant step towards accountability, transparency and enhanced public satisfaction with police services.

Citizens and officers are encouraged to share suggestions on feedback forms and their content. Inputs can be sent to the SP CoE-CID via email at [email protected]. Feedback forms will be periodically updated based on the inputs to ensure continuous improvement.