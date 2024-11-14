Telangana Police’s Drug Crackdown Sparks Privacy Concerns at Pubs

Telangana police’s crackdown on drugs has caused controversy, especially over privacy concerns at pubs.

Police are collecting urine samples from pub-goers, including women, to check for drugs. This has led to criticism of their methods.

Pub-goers say the police are disrupting their time out, seizing DJ equipment and interrupting parties, even when they have the proper permissions. “The police show up unannounced, causing panic among owners and customers,” one person said.

Another individual acknowledged the need for drug checks but criticized the invasive frisking near washrooms.

“Harassing us in the name of frisking is wrong, especially without female officers,” they said.

A woman expressed frustration, saying, “After a long day, going out should be relaxing. But now it feels like moral policing. It’s traumatising to be randomly selected by male officers for a urine test. My modesty is at risk.”

Another pub-goer said, “The police should create a safe space for us, not treat us like criminals. Using sniffer dogs in pubs feels like an invasion of privacy. Drugs are available outside, but it’s not the police’s job to invade our privacy with drug kits and dogs.”

An advocate emphasised that individual rights, especially those of women, should not be violated in the name of policing.

He called for clear guidelines to protect citizens’ privacy while addressing the drug issue.

The crackdown was launched after the state’s chief minister instructed police to target drug suppliers.

The narcotics bureau introduced handheld devices that can quickly test urine or saliva samples for drugs. A senior officer said, “The public should cooperate as we aim to fight the drug problem.”