Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi to tour Hyderabad today

Indian National Congress ongress Party National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is going to come to Telangana state for the first time. Priyanka Gandhi, who is currently busy in the Karnataka election campaign, is attending her first political meeting in Hyderabad. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Priyanka Gandhi is coming to Hyderabad to provide assurance to the unemployed in Telangana.



It is said that Priyanka Gandhi will make a declaration in the House about what she will do if the Congress comes to power. The Telangana Congress has made a concerted effort for the success of the Yuva Sangharshan Sabha. But there have been changes in AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's tour schedule.



They will reach Begumpet by special flight at 3.30 pm on Monday. From Begumpet she will reach LB Nagar. There they pay homage to the idol of Sri Kantachari. From LB Nagar reach Sarur Nagar Stadium and address the Congress-led Yuva Sangharshan Sabha at the Sarurnagar Stadium.



On this occasion, insurance assistance will be provided to the families of Congress workers who died in various accidents recently. Priyanka's speech will last 20 to 25 minutes. After the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi will go to Delhi. As this is Priyanka Gandhi's first political meeting in Telangana, the party leaders are making all arrangements to make it a success. It has been reviewing the crowd mobilization and arrangements for three days.

PCC president Revanth Reddy made it clear to the leaders that since Priyanka Gandhi was coming at 3.30 pm, they should see that people reach the meeting before that time. But Priyanka, who is campaigning for the Karnataka elections, was able to spare only a small amount of time in her tight schedule that day. In a way she is having a whirlwind tour. It has been revealed that Priyanka Gandhi will spend 45 to 50 minutes in the Yuva Sangharshan Sabha held at the Saroornagar Stadium.