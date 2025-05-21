Telangana ranks first in mobile phones recovery

Hyderabad: The Telangana has topped the country in the recovery of stolen and missing mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, with 78,114 devices.

The portal was initially launched in pilot States-Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and North East--on September 5, 2022. In Telangana, it was launched on April 19, 2023--227 days after its launch in pilot States. Despite this delayed initiation, Telangana has emerged as the top-performing’ State in recovery of stolen or lost mobiles.

According to the CEIR dashboard, Telangana achieved unmatched success recovering an impressive 78,114 mobiles up to May 19 and stands ‘first in the country’. The State’s remarkable achievement has set a national benchmark in mobile device recovery.

The top three highest recovery counts were achieved in the State by the Hyderabad Commissionerate (11,879 devices), Cyberabad Commissionerate (10,385) and Rachakonda Commissionerate (8,681). The portal has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to combat mobile theft and counterfeit devices. The CID Telangana is the nodal agency to implement CEIR in the State; the system is operational across all 780 police stations.

Shikha Goel, DG, appreciated work of CID officials B Gangaram, SP, Cyber Crime, CID and team, who are in close liaison with DoT officials, including Hemant Rathwe (DDG security), Nitika, ITS (director), Nambi Mridupani (JTO) on reaching this milestone.

The Telangana police, in coordination with DoT, integrated the portal with the TG Police Citizen Portal. Citizens can report lost or stolen devices through the TG Police Citizen Portal at www.tspolice.gov.in or directly at www.ceir.gov.in. The CEIR portal has proven invaluable to the citizens who have lost mobiles, with positive testimonials attesting to its effectiveness in recovery.