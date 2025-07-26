Telangana registers 13% drop in cybercrime, defying national trend

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported a commendable 13 per cent decline in cybercrime during the first half of 2025, a stark contrast to the 37 per cent increase observed nationally over the same period. Shikha Goel, Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), has lauded the efforts of her officers for this positive trend.

On Friday, a total of 25 “Cyber Warriors” from across Telangana, along with 15 personnel from TGCSB headquarters and Cyber Crime Police Stations, were felicitated for their exceptional contributions across various cybercrime verticals.

Their efforts included efficient NCRP petition disposal, successful refund orders, effective awareness sessions, prompt PT warrant execution, and diligent handling of status calls.

During the felicitation, Shikha Goel emphasised the critical importance of continuous learning, collaborative efforts, and swift action in combating the escalating threat of cybercrime. Officers and cyber warriors were encouraged to leverage the latest tools and technologies to enhance their cybercrime tackling capabilities.

The Director highlighted the declining cybercrime trend within the state, attributing it to targeted actions by the TGCSB and all Commissioners of Police (CsP) and Superintendents of Police (SsP) across Telangana. She reported that while Rs 726 crore has been lost to cybercrime this year, Rs 105 crore has been successfully put on hold, and Rs 102 crore has been refunded directly to victims.

Furthermore, authorities have blocked 1,957 SIMs, 7,178 IMEIs, and 565 URLs as part of their enforcement efforts. Targeted awareness programmes have also been conducted throughout the state.