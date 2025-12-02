Telangana Rising Summit: Gear up to make hassle-free preps for Global Summit: CS to officials

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Monday directed the officials to make seamless arrangements for the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit being organised by the state government on December 8 and 9.

A video conference was held with the officials concerned to review the arrangements for the Global Summit. Government Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Sanjay Kumar, CM Principal Secretary Seshadri and other officials participated in the video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, CS Ramakrishna Rao said that invitations were being sent to the dignitaries, national and foreign guests participating in the summit and full arrangements should be made for those attending this summit.

He explained that a war room was set up in Praja Bhavan specifically for this summit and is being reviewed from time to time. All the departments of the state should showcase their progress in the biggest summit organised in the state. Mainly, plenary, one-to-one meetings by the Chief Minister and MoUs by various organisations will be the main topics, he said.

The Chief Secretary said that there was a possibility of signing large-scale agreements in this Telangana Rising Global Summit. He revealed that the summit will continue till December 13 and will end with a football match at Uppal Stadium on the same day.