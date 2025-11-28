Telangana Rising: Vision 2047 will focus on TG-AP connectivity says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to bolster the state economy will be highlighted in the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document which will be unveiled at the two-day Global Summit to be held from December 8 in the Future City.

Greenfield highway connecting Dry port and Future City, Hyderabad–Vijayawada Express Highway and Mannanur- Srisailam corridor are being projected as the main driving forces to improve connectivity in the vision document. Several mega infrastructure initiatives, including HAM model road works, Regional Ring Road (RRR), radial roads from the Outer Ring Road, expressways and elevated corridors will drastically reshape Telangana’s connectivity ecosystem.

At a review on the arrangements for the global conclave on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made several suggestions to finalize a roadmap for achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047.

The state’s economic development will be divided into three regions - Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE), and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE). The three regions will be included in the vision document for the comprehensive development of the state. A plan of action will also be prepared for the sector-wise development which will mainly focus on health, education, technology, GCCs, pharma and agriculture.

The CM stressed that Infrastructure development, mainly road network, connectivity to the ports and airways should be given top priority to boost state economy. Policy documents on welfare, temple tourism, eco-tourism and energy will also be given priority in the vision document.

“The Telangana Rising Policy Document should make it clear that there will be no policy paralysis in the state”, the CM said, instructing the authorities to prepare plans to make cargo services available along with passengers in the newly established airports.