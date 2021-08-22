Telangana: Rs. 10 lakh worth gold goes missing from a bank locker in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident, gold worth Rs. 10 lakh has gone missing from Lakshmi Vilas Bank (DBS Bank) in RK Nagar of Hyderabad. Police suspect that the known persons would have been involved in the theft. According to Malkajgiri police and the complainant, Sai Gautam, who is working as an assistant manager at Lakshmi Vilas Bank, is also in charge of the locker room.



Meanwhile, on the 9th of this month, he drew some cash and put it in his locker, and took it the next day (10th). Against this backdrop, on 11th, he had lost the locker keys and searched for them, but couldn't find them. The locker company was called on the 17th of this month to open it and as the locker was open, the gold in it was found missing. The bank's assistant manager Sai Gautam complained with the Malkajgiri police on Saturday. CI Venkateshwarlu, CCS Inspector Jawan, and Clues Team Officer Nanda Kumar went to the bank and carried out the investigation.



The suspicions have been raised that a complaint was lodged with the police on Saturday (21st) while the gold jewellery was not found after the locker was opened on the 17th of this month. It is reported that master keys for all the lockers are in Sai's possession and all fingers pointed to him.



The police are actively investigating the incident and also found that CCTV cameras had not been working in the bank for the past 20 days.