Telangana Rythu Sangham slams govt for pruning Bharosa

Hyderabad: The State Congress government has announced that the Rythu Bharosa for farmers during the elections will be Rs 15,000. However, the State cabinet has decided to pay only Rs 12,000, which the Telangana Rythu Sangham State Committee has deemed unfair.

The committee president, Pothineni Sudarshan Rao, stated on Sunday that the Swaminathan Commission found that the primary reasons for farmers' suicides were the lack of a minimum support price and debt issues.

The previous government had introduced Rythu Bharosa as a measure to prevent these suicides. To attract farmers' votes in the Assembly elections, the Congress party promised in its election manifesto to provide Rs 15,000 per acre annually under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. However, more than a year after coming to power, they have failed to deliver the promised Rs 7,500 per acre for the rainy season. It remains uncertain whether this amount will be provided.