Telangana sees 4,416 fresh Covid cases & 2 deaths

Hyderabad: The State recorded 4,416 new Covid-19 cases and pushed the tally to 7,26,819 while two fatalities taking the death toll to 4,069 and recovery tally to 1,920 on Friday. According to the State Public Health Department bulletin, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) registered for most of the cases with 1,670 followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (417) and Ranga Reddy (301).

The number of active cases are 29,127 and recoveries stands at 6,93,623.

1,20,243 samples were tested on Friday and the total number of samples tested till date are 3,11,69,198.

The samples tested per million population was 8,37,431 and the case fatality rate was 0.56 per cent and the recovery rate 95.43 per cent.