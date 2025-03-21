Telangana set to achieve a new record in job creation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State is set to achieve a new milestone in the coming days with a record of one lakh recruitments in just 15 months of Congress government.

According to official data, as of March 20, the total recruitments completed by the Congress government were 58,868. The officials said that soon 2,711 Group 1, 2, 3 posts would be recruited. The government has already sanctioned 30,228 new posts and in the coming days notification for 14,236 Anganwadi would also be issued.

Besides these, the process of appointment of 10,954 Village Administrative Officers would be completed soon. The unemployment has reduced in Telangana as the People’s Government has become a pillar for the future of the unemployed. The State government has undertaken 57,946 job recruitments in the last 15 months and sanctioned 30,228 new posts.

Recently the government released the results of Group 1, 2, and 3 exams. The 563 candidates are selected for Group 1 posts, 783 for Group 2, and 1,365 for Group 3 posts would soon be given appointment documents. The government has come to the aid of the affected families who have been waiting for compassionate appointments for years after losing their main source of income. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over appointment documents to 922 people in Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday. Out of these, 582 were compassionate appointments. The Chief Minister has taken a key decision to remove the obstacles to undertaking these compassionate appointments. As per the CM’s orders, 524 office subordinate and night watchman posts in ZPs and Mandal Parishads were upgraded to Junior Assistant posts and 58 new Junior Assistant supernumerary posts were created.