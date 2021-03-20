Telangana: Slow pace of vax worries government

Koti: Only 3.4 lakhpeople have taken the first dose of Corona vaccine in Telangana since March 1. According toofficials,half of those aged above 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities should have got the jab. Around 70 lakh people fall under this category.



The State government is worried about the slow pace of vaccination. On an average 20,000 beneficiaries daily get vaccinated in 558 centres that include governmentand private ones. According to health officials, the department can administer 10 lakh doses per day.

They urge public to come forward voluntarily to take the jab. Lack of awareness, misconceptions and fear among people arethe major reasons for avoiding vaccination. Citizens who took the jab say that public representatives should come forward to take the jab and only then common men will get motivated. They express worry looking at the Spike in coronavirus cases again in the state and in Maharashtra.

In the assembly session, MLA of Charminar constituency, Ahmed PashaQuadri also drags the attention of the government towards Covid-19surge in the state and demanded to increase the vaccination. Hedemanded the government to take up the awareness campaign. Showing his concernover the spike of covid cases in Maharashtra, he recommended to haltthe transportation between Telangana and Maharashtra completely.