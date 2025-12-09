Telangana solar surge: Rs 45,650 crore investment inked

Bharat Future City: A total of Rs 45,650 crore in investment agreements were signed at the Global Summit on Monday, aimed at generating 7,460 MW of solar power in Telangana. This massive commitment was cemented by five different companies signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the State.

Greenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL) led the commitment, announcing plans for a solar plant with 3,960 MW installed capacity, costing Rs 24,000 crore, to be located at Ippagudem in Mulugu District. Their subsidiary, Greenko TG01 IREP Private Limited (GIPLTG01), will establish a separate plant at Jhari village in Adilabad District with 950 MW capacity at a cost of Rs 5,800 crore.

Sri Siddharth Infratech & Services (I) Private Limited also entered an MoU to set up a solar plant in Narsapur, Adilabad, and Nirmal, with an installed capacity of 900 MW and a project cost of Rs 5,600 crore.

Additionally, Astha Green Energy Ventures India Private Limited announced plans for a 750 MW plant at Mailaram village in Nizamabad District, investing Rs 4,650 crore. Finally, Cerulean Energy Solutions Private Limited (CESPL) inked an MoU to set up a plant in Ramapura in Adilabad District with a capacity of 900 MW, investing Rs 5,600 crore.