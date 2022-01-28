Telangana State reports 3,944 Covid cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: The State also reported three deaths, taking the death toll to 4,081.

According to the State Public Health Department media bulletin, 1,372 cases were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by 288 in Medchal-Malkajigir, 259 in Ranga Reddy, 120 in Sanga Reddy, and 117 in Hanumakonda. More than 97,000 samples were examined on Thursday, results of 5,537 are still awaited. Meanwhile, the recovery rate is at 94.20 per cent, with 2,444 recovered on Thursday and the death rate is at 0.54 per cent. So far 7,07,498 people have been recovered from the virus.