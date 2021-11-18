Telangana State to seek Rs 300 crore for Ramappa, Pochampally

Hyderabad: The State government will seek financial assistance of Rs 300 crore from the Centre for development of tourism in Ramappa and Bhoodan Pochampally village in the wake of recognition by organisations like UNESCO and UNWTO.

Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said they would soon meet Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and seek his cooperation for development of tourist facilities in Telangana. He said 'Budhavanam' would also get worldwide recognition soon. The minister said that because of the efforts of the TRS government, tourism was getting a big boost in the State.

The minister said that Pochampally Rural Tourism Project was a unique concept, greatly enriched by its weaving culture and its strong historical context. Located in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, this handloom cluster is famous across the world for its finesse in handwoven products in silk and cotton.



Over the years, Pochampally weaving has gained immense popularity. Ikat, a speciality of Pochampally weavers, is now one of the most famous and sought-after techniques in the country. This 'Silk Village' houses more than 10,000 weaving families. The cluster has traditional looms, patterns and techniques that have been around for centuries. Ikat weaving involves an 18-step sequence of tie and dye sections of bundled yarn to a predetermined intricate colour pattern prior to weaving. The dyes are derived naturally, from flowers, turmeric and other organic material.

The famous Pochampally saree has won Intellectual Property Rights protection or Geographical Indication Certification in 2005 – first traditional Indian craft to receive such status.

The Pochampally village was selected among 170 applications from 75 countries. The UNWTO invited the Tourism Minister to participate online in the 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on December 2 in Madrid, he added.