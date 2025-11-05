Live
Telangana Tamil Sangam members seek govt support for celebrating festivals, literary events
Hyderabad
On an invitation of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) earlier on Tuesday, a delegation comprising a well-wisher of the Telangana Tamil Sangam BN Reddy along with Vice President P Dharamaseelan, General Secretary S Rajkumar, Treasurer N Nehru Sastry and Executive Committee Members. Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prabhu Vijayan, and A Saravanakumar met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting various welfare and cultural development needs of the Tamil-speaking community residing in Telangana. The memorandum included requests for: Establishment of a Tamil Bhavan (Tamil Cultural Centre) in Hyderabad, promotion of Tamil language and cultural education in Telangana schools, government support for Tamil festivals and literary events and other welfare initiatives for Tamil students, workers, and families living in the state. The Sangam reassured that it would continue to endeavour and strengthen the cultural ties between the Tamil community and the government. The Chief Minister appreciated the Sangam’s role in promoting unity and assured his continued support for Tamil welfare initiatives.