Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Telangana Teen Dies by Suicide After Failing in Intermediate Exam
Highlights
A 16-year-old girl from Jayashankar Colony, Naspur, died by suicide after reportedly becoming depressed over failing her mathematics paper. A police investigation is underway.
A 16-year-old girl sadly died by suicide after she failed in one subject in her intermediate exams, which were announced on Monday.
The girl, named Akshaya, lived in Jayashankar Colony in Naspur mandal. She was in her second year of intermediate studies. According to the police, she took her life by hanging herself while her parents were not at home.
Reports say she was very upset after failing in mathematics.
When her parents came back, they found her hanging and immediately called the police.
The police came to the house and started a basic investigation. A case has been filed, and further investigation is going on.
Next Story