Telangana Teen Dies by Suicide After Failing in Intermediate Exam

A 16-year-old girl sadly died by suicide after she failed in one subject in her intermediate exams, which were announced on Monday.

The girl, named Akshaya, lived in Jayashankar Colony in Naspur mandal. She was in her second year of intermediate studies. According to the police, she took her life by hanging herself while her parents were not at home.

Reports say she was very upset after failing in mathematics.

When her parents came back, they found her hanging and immediately called the police.

The police came to the house and started a basic investigation. A case has been filed, and further investigation is going on.