Telangana Thalli statues to don all district head offices by Dec 9

Hyderabad: Telangana Thalli statues will be installed in all 33 Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) across the State. The State government has sanctioned Rs 5.80 crore for the installation of the statues at all district headquarters.

All the statues will be similar to the idol installed at the Secretariat last year. According to an official order, the government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 5.80 crore for erecting Telangana Thalli statues in 33 IDOCs across the State.

Approval has been granted to install the statues on the premises of the IDOCs and complete the works in time for their unveiling on December 9, 2026. The sanction was issued following a request from the chief engineer of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department seeking allocation of Rs 5.80 crore and approval to incur the expenditure.

Special Chief Secretary to R&B Vikas Raj stated in the order that the R&B chief engineer would take necessary action to execute the works accordingly.