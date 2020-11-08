Telangana to allot 2000-acre land for 'cinema city' in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced to provide 1500-2000 acre of land for the construction of cinema city in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister asked a team of officials and representatives of the film industry to visit 'Cinema City' in Bulgaria and come up with a blueprint.

The CM discussed the proposal of Cinema City construction in Hyderabad with the film personalities Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. State chief secretary Somesh Kumar and Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar were also present. The CM said that around 10 lakh people depend on the film industry directly or indirectly for their livelihood and all their lives were affected during the lockdown when the film shootings were stopped.

"The recovery rate in Telangana is 91.88 per cent. The film shootings can be resumed following COVID-19 protocols and also the theatres should be opened to support the livelihoods of people dependent on the film industry," Rao said.

The government proposed the land for cinema city construction with all advanced facilities on International standards along with the facility like airstrip to land planes.