Telangana to brainstorm business options for Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

Hyderabad: What are the various business options available which can be encouraged under the Dalit Bandhu scheme? This is going to be the main issue for discussion during a day-long brainstorming session to be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

The government has received feedback that so far, the beneficiaries have opted for tractors, mini-trucks for transportation of goods, cabs and setting up dairy farms among other options. The government feels that small-scale food processing units could also be a profit-making business for the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The chief minister has asked district collector of Karimnagar R V Karnan to make a presentation on various options that can be made available under the scheme which provides Rs 10-lakh financial assistance to each beneficiary from the Scheduled Caste community. Once the different options have been identified, the government would be extending the scheme to four more mandals -- Chintakani in Madhira constituency, Tirmalgiri (Tungaturthy), Charakonda mandal (Achampet) and Kalwakurthy constituencies and Nizam Sagar in Jukkal constituency.

The government is also contemplating roping in a few noted skill development organizations which play prominent roles in implementing the government's plan of action in a phased manner across the State so that the Dalits can become entrepreneurs.