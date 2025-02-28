Live
- Four Himachal villages to rein in buildout plans near UNESCO site
- CAG report on Delhi’s health services tabled in Assembly
- Amid rising security concerns, China signals sending more warships near Australia
- India will eliminate TB by year-end: Nadda
- Pune bus rape case: Probe will reveal the turn of events, says CM Fadnavis
- IRDAI allows insurers to use equity derivatives for hedging market risks
- Indian private hospitals to add 10K beds by next fiscal, 6K added in FY25: Report
- Isak's injury not long-term but Newcastle not willing to take risks: Eddie Howe
- Need to find solutions to critical technological challenges: Rajnath Singh
- 30 coal blocks to be put for auction in the 12th round, says G Kishan Reddy
Just In
Telangana to Construct 41.5-Km Ratan Tata Road at ₹4,030 Crore
The Telangana government has launched the construction of the 41.5-km Ratan Tata Road, connecting Raviryal and Amangal, with a total investment of ₹4,030 Crore.
The Telangana Government has begun constructing the Ratan Tata Road, a project to improve travel. This 41.5 km road will connect the Tata Interchange at Raviryal on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the Regional Ring Road (RRR) at Amangal. The total cost of the project is INR 4,030 Crore.
The road will pass through six areas—Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Yacharam, Kadthal, and Amangal—affecting 14 villages.
The construction will be done in two phases: Phase I (19.2 km) will connect Raviryal to Meerkhanpet, costing INR 1,665 Crore, and Phase II (22.3 km) will link Meerkhanpet to Amangal, costing INR 2,365 Crore.
The project is being managed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL). The Ratan Tata Road will be a 100-meter-wide expressway with six lanes, and there are plans to increase the lanes to eight in the future. The road will also have space for metro or train lines, service roads, cycle tracks, footpaths, and utility corridors.
Authorities are looking for companies to start the work, with bids opening on March 21. Once finished, the Ratan Tata Road will improve travel in Telangana and connect more regions.