Telangana to Construct 41.5-Km Ratan Tata Road at ₹4,030 Crore

The Telangana Government has begun constructing the Ratan Tata Road, a project to improve travel. This 41.5 km road will connect the Tata Interchange at Raviryal on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the Regional Ring Road (RRR) at Amangal. The total cost of the project is INR 4,030 Crore.

The road will pass through six areas—Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Yacharam, Kadthal, and Amangal—affecting 14 villages.

The construction will be done in two phases: Phase I (19.2 km) will connect Raviryal to Meerkhanpet, costing INR 1,665 Crore, and Phase II (22.3 km) will link Meerkhanpet to Amangal, costing INR 2,365 Crore.

The project is being managed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL). The Ratan Tata Road will be a 100-meter-wide expressway with six lanes, and there are plans to increase the lanes to eight in the future. The road will also have space for metro or train lines, service roads, cycle tracks, footpaths, and utility corridors.

Authorities are looking for companies to start the work, with bids opening on March 21. Once finished, the Ratan Tata Road will improve travel in Telangana and connect more regions.



