Telangana weather report: Rains to lash Hyderabad for next 3 days

Light to moderate rainfall predicted in Telangana for the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.



"Due to the winds from west direction, some parts of the state will witness moderate rainfall on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the dry weather conditions will be prevailed in other areas," the IMD added.



In the last 24 hours, rains lashed Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanapeta. Tandur and Yalal in Vikarabad district recorded 1.8 cm of rainfall.



Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the state is expected to hover between 31 and 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature wil be ranging from 21 degree to 23 degree Celsius.



Since the begin of monsoon, Hyderabad has received 4.06 cm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 2.8 cm. Overall, the state has received 45 per cent excess rain since June 1.