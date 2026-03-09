Telangana Women’s Rugby League Season 2 Concludes at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The second season of the Telangana Women’s Rugby League concluded at Gymkhana Football Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday, coinciding with International Women’s Day. The tournament brought together women rugby players from across Telangana, highlighting the growing participation of women in the sport.

A total of 12 teams from different districts and institutions across the state took part in the competition. The matches were played in a league format followed by semi-finals, a third-place match, and the final.

Black Archers Rugby Club won the title after defeating Hyderabad in the final with a score of 10–7. Hyderabad had taken an early lead, scoring 7 points in the first half while Black Archers scored 5. In the second half, Black Archers added another 5 points while Hyderabad remained scoreless, securing the championship.

Medchal secured third place after defeating Jangaon 22–0. Medchal scored 10 points in the first half and added 12 more in the second half, while Jangaon did not score during the match.

Banuthu Shirisha of Black Archers Rugby Club emerged as the top scorer of the tournament with seven tries. Her performance contributed significantly to her team’s title-winning campaign.

The Black Archers team included Banuthu Shirisha, Dubba Mounika, Bagiragi Trisha, Kottla Kaveria, R. Jameela Taj, Kolla Sharanya, Kora Nikitha, Bekkam Sruthi, Deepu, D. Lahari, Laharika, and Kurri Sandhya.

Teams that participated in the tournament were Black Archers Rugby Club, Khammam Asmita Club, Medak, MJPTBCWR Degree College, Jangaon, Suryapet, AMR Nature Club, Medchal, Asifabad, TGTWR Degree College, Hyderabad, and Nalgonda.

The event highlighted the increasing presence of women in rugby across Telangana, with players displaying competitive spirit and teamwork throughout the tournament. Organizers thanked players, coaches, officials, and volunteers for contributing to the successful completion of the league.