Telangana: Youth congress national executive meetings begin in Hyderabad
Telangana State Youth Congress President Shivsena Reddy said that the National Executive Meeting is being held in Hyderabad for the first time.
Telangana State Youth Congress President Shivsena Reddy said that the National Executive Meeting is being held in Hyderabad for the first time. Speaking on the ocassion of start of thr Youth Congress National Working Committee meetings in Hyderabad, Shiva Sena Reddy said that the role of Youth Congress in the next 5 state elections will be discussed in this meeting and said that Youth Congress is going to take up huge programs in Telangana including bus yatra to take the Youth Declaration to the people.
He said that there will be a decision of the Congress government to provide financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs for unemployed youth. The issue of giving tickets to the youth in the upcoming elections will also be discussed in these meetings.
The youth congress meetings will continue for three days from today at Hyderabad Kshatriya Hotel. Youth Congress state presidents from 29 states and seven Union Territories will be present. It is reported that the strategies to be followed by the youth congress in the elections to be held soon in five states will be mainly discussed in these working group meetings.
Yuvajana Congress National President BV Srinivas, Youth Congress presidents of 33 districts and National Working Committee members will attend, Youth State President Shivsena Reddy said.