Telangana’s state birds freed from captivity

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police rescued four Asian paradise flycatchers, the state bird of Telangana, during raids at three locations in the city on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said two paradise flycatchers kept in cramped cages near a temple at Langar Houz Bapughat were rescued and handed over to forest officials at KBR Park.

Another bird was rescued from a cage tied to a tree near the Sri Chitragupta Swamy Temple in Chatrinaka, while the fourth was found in a cage near the Balajinagar Temple in Mangalhat. All the rescued birds were handed over to forest officials, and legal action was being initiated against those responsible in coordination with the Forest Department.

Sajjanar said the Asian paradise flycatcher, which should soar freely in the sky, had been confined to iron cages by some individuals for selfish reasons during the Dasara festival. Despite prior warnings that cruelty towards animals would invite strict legal action, some people had ignored the advisory and subjected the birds to severe distress, he said.

“Binding a helpless bird in the name of a festival, depriving it of food and water, and subjecting it to torture does no good to anyone,” the Commissioner said.

He urged people not to encourage inhuman practices that deprive birds of their freedom and promote illegal hunting for monetary gain.