Tell me why I was suspended, Jitta questions BJP bosses

Hyderabad: Suspended leader of BJP Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, who was a member of the BJP’s State executive criticised the State leadership of the party. He expressed his displeasure over his suspension from the BJP as he was a leader of separate Telangana movement. He demanded to know from the party high command as to why he was suspended. When the BJP leaders did not respond, Jitta held a press meet at Gunpark and asked 10 questions to the BJP national leadership.

He said the national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have repeatedly said the BRS government was indulging in corruption and added that KCR was corrupt. He questioned the BJP leadership as to why no action was taken against CM KCR and his family.

He wondered as to why are the investigating agencies not proving the corruption charges against the CM?

Jitta questioned the BJP’s Central leadership as to why the Telangana BJP was not approaching the court or the investigating agencies on what it is saying on Kaleshwaram project and Mission Bhagiratha so far? He said KCR’s daughter Kavitha was not put in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case in which 14 people have so far been put in jail.

He alleged that the BJP’s top leadership was scared that the party leader B L Santhosh would be dragged into the MLA purchase case by the BRS party if any action was initiated against Kavitha.

“Isn’t it true that Kavitha’s case was stopped and left midway in the Munugodu elections, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy asked.

He demanded that the Central party leadership should explain as to why Bandi Sanjay had repeatedly asked the national leadership to make changes in the State and district committees to strengthen the BJP in Telangana.