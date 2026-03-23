Tellapur Pothole Road Turns Commute Into Nightmare

People living in Tellapur are having a hard time because of a damaged road. The Tellapur pothole road has been incomplete for many years, causing serious Hyderabad road issues. For many residents, travelling every day has become a daily commute nightmare.

This road is extremely important. This is because people have their connections all around the place. The road is connected from office to school etc. But because of these usual pothole problems in India, the road is extremely risky.

Because of this, the bad roads commute is very slow and uncomfortable. A journey that should take 15–20 minutes now takes much longer. This has also led to heavy Tellapur traffic issues, especially during busy hours.

There are also serious road safety concerns. A lot of brutal accidents have happened and vehicles usually get extremely damaged. It is extremely difficult for school buses to find their way out of the horrible traffics and move to safety.

People are upset because this shows major infrastructure problems Hyderabad is facing. Even though many new buildings are being made, proper roads are not ready. This highlights bigger civic issues India deals with in growing cities.

Only part of the road work is finished so far. Delays have happened due to money and land problems. Authorities say they will try to complete it soon. But until proper urban road maintenance is done, people in Tellapur will continue to struggle every day.