Telugu Girl Dr. Kalasha Naidu Wins Asia Icon 2024 Award

Hyderabad: Our very own Telugu girl, Dr. Kalasha Naidu, has been awarded the prestigious Asia Icon 2024 award, one of the most esteemed honors in the Asian continent. At just 11 years old, Kalasha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh has won this award in the social service category. The Kalasha Foundation, which she leads, was recognized for its impactful social service programs at the international level. Kalasha received the award from Colombo Governor Senthil during the Asia Icon Awards ceremony held on the 26th and 27th of this month in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Asia Icon Awards are presented annually to individuals, organizations, and companies that demonstrate exceptional talent in various fields across Asia. Competition for these awards is fierce, as entries are received from across the continent. Categories include education, healthcare, business, fashion, lifestyle, and, notably, social service. A nomination committee reviews these international submissions, and winners are honored with a medal, certificate, and appreciation plaque.

Despite stiff competition in the social service category, the award was presented to 11-year-old Kalasha Naidu, making her the youngest recipient in the category and the first Indian and Telugu girl-to win this prestigious award. Born in Andhra Pradesh and having completed her primary education at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad, Kalasha is currently pursuing her secondary education in London. Her passion for service, which began at a young age, has earned her this rare recognition.

In addition to the Asia Icon 2024 award, Kalasha Naidu has set another remarkable milestone by receiving an honorary doctorate from the United States of America International University and the UN Global Peace Council (UNGPC), recognizing her as the "Globally Youngest Social Worker." Kalasha Naidu is not just a social worker but also a gifted student, excelling in languages such as Telugu, English, Hindi, Spanish, and French. She also has a talent for classical music, sports, yoga, and chess.

Her achievements in academics, sports, and social service, combined with her dedication to Indian classical arts and humanitarian efforts, make Dr. Kalasha Naidu's receipt of the Asia Icon 2024 award a matter of immense pride for all of us.

His Excellency Shri. Maithripala Sirisena Former President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka personally attended this event and honored Dr. Kalasha Naidu as Asia Icon 2024