Telugu Sangamam’s Sankranti Sammelanam 2026 marks 10 years of celebrating telugu culture

Hyderabad: Telugu Sangamam, a prominent cultural movement dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Telugu language, art, and heritage, successfully organized Sankranti Sammelanam 2026 at Sri Mantra Convention, Hyderabad, marking the 10th edition of this prestigious annual cultural celebration.

Founded in 2017 under the guidance of P. Muralidhar Rao, Founder President of Telugu Sangamam and BJP National Leader, the initiative has grown into a respected national platform fostering unity, identity, and cultural pride among Telugu-speaking people across India. For over nine years, the Sankranti Sammelanam has been celebrated in Hyderabad, symbolizing the cultural oneness of Telugu communities beyond their native states.

The event was conducted in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere with Ashirvachanam by Pujyashri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Mahaswami, Peethadhipathi of Virupaksha Vidyaranya Maha Samsthan, who blessed the gathering and emphasized the importance of Indian cultural values.

Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Tourism & Culture, Government of Telangana, attended the Sammelanam as the Chief Guest and underlined the significance of preserving regional languages and cultural traditions as living legacies for future generations.

Bandi Sanjay, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, graced the occasion and expressed his appreciation for Telugu Sangamam’s efforts in strengthening Telugu cultural identity and unity across the nation.

Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana, attended the event as a Guest of Honour and shared his valuable insights on the richness of the Telugu language and culture, highlighting the need to promote Telugu heritage at a global level while fostering harmony and cultural unity.

The programme was further graced by Guests of Honour including renowned Telugu film director Boyapati Srinu, eminent scholar Dr. Bulusu Aparna (Dvisatavadani), and Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy, Senior Cardiologist and Patron of Telugu Language & Culture from the USA.

Presiding over the event, P. Muralidhar Rao spoke eloquently about the greatness of the Telugu language, its festivals, traditions, and cultural legacy. He highlighted that Telugu is the second most spoken language in India after Hindi and emphasized the importance of staying connected to one’s roots, noting that Telugu people are spread across all Indian states and that people from other communities are also learning Telugu due to its cultural richness.

The Sankranti Sammelanam showcased a vibrant spectrum of classical and folk art forms, including Kuchipudi, Perini Dance, Avadhanam, and Burra Katha. Cultural exhibitions featuring Telugu literature, traditional attire, handicrafts, authentic cuisine, and soulful musical performances added to the festive spirit of Sankranti. Gangireddula performances and the display of 360 varieties of paddy seeds stood out as major attractions of the event.

The Telugu Sangamam Organising Committee felicitated Sri Boyapati Srinu, Dr. Bulusu Aparna, and Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy with the Ashirvachanam of Pujyashri Vidyaranya Bharathi Mahaswami. Team members of Telugu Sangamam were also honoured by the dignitaries with the blessings of the Jagadguru.

Pujyashri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Sri Vidyaranya Bharathi Mahaswami advocated the worship of Bharat Mata and Gomata, encouraged temple visits as a way of life, and highlighted how Indian cultural values have inspired the Western world. He urged the audience to follow Indian cultural principles to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.

Renowned Tollywood director Boyapati Srinu extended his heartfelt wishes to the Telugu community and encouraged them to take Telugu culture to the global stage through creative expression. Dr. Alla Srinivasa Reddy recited poems celebrating Telugu culture and spoke about his continued efforts to promote Telugu heritage in the United States.

The event was also attended by several dignitaries including MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MP Raghunandana Rao, MLA Rakesh Reddy, MLC Komaraiah, and many other Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies.

With the participation of over 2,000 people, the successful completion of Sankranti Sammelanam 2026 reaffirmed Telugu Sangamam’s unwavering commitment to preserving, promoting, and passing on the rich cultural heritage of the Telugu people to future generations.