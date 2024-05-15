Telugu States MAY WITNESS rain amid scorching heat

Hyderabad: Providing a much-needed respite from the scorching summer, the two Telugu States are expected to witness rain in several districts in the coming days as the ‘Southwest’ monsoon is likely to reach the Andaman Islands within four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has delivered good news to the people of the two Telugu States, who are facing diverse weather conditions. The Southwest monsoon is set to hit the Andaman coast in the next four days. Additionally, due to the influence of a low-pressure area, there will be rain and thunder in some places in Andhra Pradesh in four days. According to IMD officials, there is a prediction of rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh either tonight or early Wednesday morning from May 16 to 21.

The official stated that places in Telangana such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Siricilla, Peddapalli, Bhuvanagiri, Medak, and Kamareddy are expected to experience heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds.

The IMD officials have also said that gusty winds and thundershowers are expected in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam, and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh. The weather in the State has cooled down due to the low pressure, although the sun has resumed shining.

The official stated that the Southwest monsoon is expected to advance into the South Andaman Sea, certain parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 19. This is ahead of its typical onset date of May 22. Subsequently, the monsoon typically progresses to Kerala around June 1, then advances Northwards, usually in surges, covering the entire country around July 15.

According to the IMD’s long-range forecast released on April 15, monsoon rainfall across the country from June to September is anticipated to be ‘above normal’ at 106 percent of the long period average (LPA), with a model error of +/-5 percent. An updated forecast is scheduled to be provided during the last week of May, which will likely include probabilistic forecasts for seasonal rainfall across the four homogeneous regions of India (Northwest India, Central India, the South Peninsula, and Northeast India), as well as the monsoon core zone (MCZ). Around the same time, the IMD will also announce the probable onset date of the monsoon over Kerala.