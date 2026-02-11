Tension hits at Madikonda School as Students Allege Assault by Principal

Tension was observed in Madikonda of Hanamkonda district on Monday when more than 100 students of a Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College started a protest. They protect against the assault of the 11 students.

The students started to march from school to the collectorate to submit a complaint against the principal. In the way, they were stopped by the police. Then, the protest formed another shape and students started to sit on the main road at Madikonda school.

As per the report, the principal, Uma Maheshwari, allegedly assaulted 11 students. Victims claimed to pull their hair, kick them and even use bad language. The students also claimed to made derogatory remarks linked to caste and religion. The protection created an atmosphere of fear on the campus.

Officials from the school departments arrived at the protect without any delay and engaged in discussions with the protesting students. In the initial conversation, the students were demanding the direct suspension of the principal. Even after requests, they refused to call off the protest. However, they later dispersed after officials assured them that an inquiry would be conducted. They will submit the report to the district collector.

According to Vishwaja, In-charge child development and protection officer, an on-site inquiry had been conducted, and statements were recorded from the students related to the charges of students allege assault and verbal abuse.

She said an opening report would be provided to the District Collector within a day for further action. After student protest Telangana, a police team has been deployed near the school and adjoined area. A departmental inquiry is also expected to start shortly.