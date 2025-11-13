Tension mounts at JNTU as students protest Princeton College’s ‘CRT fee extortion’

Hyderabad: Tension escalated at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on Wednesday as members of the Students Protection Forum staged a protest outside the JNTU Administrative Building. The demonstration condemned the management of Princeton Engineering College for allegedly harassing students over fee payments.

The demonstrators, some kneeling in symbolic protest, voiced their anger over the college’s reported refusal to collect examination fees unless students first paid a controversial Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) fee. Student leaders Jawaji Dilip and Rahul Naik accused the management of extorting thousands of Rs under the guise of CRT charges, warning that students who could not afford to pay were being barred from taking their exams. "It is deeply unfortunate that education is being held hostage in the name of CRT fees," they stated, pledging to escalate the matter to the Chief Minister’s office.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had previously assured that his government would investigate institutions obstructing students’ education over fee disputes. However, protesters argued that Princeton’s management continues to intimidate students despite these assurances.

In recent days, delegations of Princeton students met with JNTU officials to present their grievances. Attempts by JNTU authorities to contact the college management reportedly went unanswered, further fuelling the student frustration. In response, protesters burned an effigy of the Princeton administration outside the JNTU building, demanding immediate intervention.

JNTU officials have since launched a formal inquiry and issued a stern warning of strict action against the college. They insisted that students must be allowed to pay examination fees independently of the CRT charges and be permitted to sit for their exams without obstruction. The Students Protection Forum cautioned that if swift corrective measures are not taken, they would intensify their agitation and march directly on Princeton Engineering College.