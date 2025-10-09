Tepid response to sale of liquor shop applications

Hyderabad: The sale of applications for new licenced liquor shops has received a lukewarm response so far from liquor traders. Although two weeks have passed since the sale of applications began on September 26, not more than 2,000 applications were sold till Thursday.

State Prohibition and Excise Department officials said the enhancement of the cost of the application to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2 lakh and “inauspicious days” perceived till October 12 could be the main reasons for not receiving overwhelming response like in 2023 to the sale of applications for new licenced wine shops for a period of two years - till December 2027. Since the last date for submitting the applications is October 18, the officials are hoping that the sale of applications would pick up from October 13. In the last auction, a total of 98,900 applications were sold for 2,620 licenced liquor shops. The previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government earned a whooping Rs 2,600 crore solely from the sale of applications.

In view of the increase in the cost of application, the Excise wing is expecting to generate more than Rs 3,000 crore this year. The officials said: “We did not anticipate a lukewarm response from liquor traders to buy the applications in the last two weeks. We are expecting a good response from October 13 and extension of the last date is also under consideration should the response be not good before October 18”.

State Excise Commissioner Hari Kiran has instructed all the district Excise Superintendents to organize meetings with the local liquor traders to increase the sale of the applications.

The rural district authorities have been ordered to hold meetings with prospective investors in the liquor trade and invite them to participate in the auction of the wine shops through a draw of lots on October 23. State Wine Dealers Association leaders said most of the liquor traders are ready to buy the applications only after October 12 and submit them during auspicious days only. The enhancement of the application fee would negatively impact the sale of applications due to the additional financial burden. New players in the liquor trade will have to think twice to buy the application at the exorbitant price this time, the association members averred.