TG BJP demands immediate probe, protection for victims in Maddur suicide case

BJP Telangana State General Secretary Dr. Gautam Rao has demanded an urgent and transparent investigation into the disturbing Maddur incident, where a 17-page suicide note penned by a local eye clinic operator has sparked widespread alarm in Narayanpet district.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said, the deceased, Vardh Ramchandraya, a lab owner from Maddur, reportedly detailed a series of criminal acts in his note, including blackmail, physical abuse, kidnapping, forced religious conversion (alleged Love Jihad), SC/ST atrocities, and counterfeit gold coin dealings. The case gained further gravity with the disappearance of Pathlavath Ramesh Naik, a resident of Bodamari Tanda in Daulatabad mandal, who has been missing for four days, leaving his family in distress.

Dr. Rao emphasized that this is not an isolated personal tragedy but a potential murder case that threatens public safety, communal harmony, and financial integrity in the region. He urged the Telangana DGP’s office to treat the matter with utmost seriousness, collect all relevant evidence, and initiate a comprehensive inquiry.

He said that the BJP demanded for seizure and forensic examination of all evidence, including the suicide note, call records, bond papers, and counterfeit coins. Also, registration of cases under multiple IPC sections of 302, 306, 420, 384, 365, 323, 153A, 295A, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Further, he demanded coordination with central and state agencies to probe forced conversions and hawala transactions, recommending a high-level investigation if needed. That apart, immediate police protection and psychological-legal support for Ramesh Naik, the surviving victim; formation of a special task force to identify other potential victims in Maddur mandal, and swift arrest and legal action against the accused, identified as Mohammad Tajoddin (RMP) and his brother Yaseen, were the other demands of the BJP.

Dr. Rao reiterated the BJP’s commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring justice for the marginalized, calling on the

state government to dismantle all illegal networks and restore public trust through decisive action.