TG BJP to announce Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations from Apr 13-25

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP State Unit has announced a series of programmes to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. Addressing a joint media conference on Friday, BJP State spokesperson Rani Rudrama stated that these programmes are part of nationwide celebrations, taking place from April 13 to 25. On April 13, BJP workers will organise bike rallies at every booth, village, mandal, town, and district center in the state. They will also visit Ambedkar statues to clean and illuminate them.

Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy will pay tribute to the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund in Hyderabad by garlanding it. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will clean and pay homage to the Ambedkar statue in Karimnagar. Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman, National Vice President D.K. Aruna, MP Etala Rajender, and other party MPs, MLAs, state executive members, office bearers, and activists will participate in the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in their respective district centres.

On April 14, in honour of Ambedkar Jayanti, the BJP will conduct programmes throughout the state to garland Ambedkar’s statues and read the Preamble to the Constitution of India, alongside local leaders, as well as Dalit and Bahujan leaders and activists.

From April 15 to 25, conferences will be held in every district center featuring prominent intellectuals, poets, artists, doctors, engineers, social reformers, and trade union leaders. Two chief guests from the BJP state unit will attend and address these conferences.

The seminars will primarily discuss the rights and freedoms granted to the people of the country through the Constitution, the ways in which the Congress party has undermined Ambedkar over the past 74 years, and the respect afforded to Ambedkar by the BJP government over the last ten years.

Additionally, a group meal will be organised with Dalit families, and BJP leaders and activists will visit Dalit families to share a meal with them.

The BJP leaders urged party members to make concerted efforts to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti grandly across Telangana and to ensure its success. The aim of these celebrations is to convey Ambedkar’s message to all sections of society.