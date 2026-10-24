TG Ethics committee hearing on Padi Kaushik Reddy deferred, Huzurabad by-election likely

Political tensions are rising in Huzurabad amid speculation that MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy could face disqualification over his conduct in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The uncertainty has fuelled talk of a possible by-election, although no such contest has been announced.

The controversy followed an altercation during an Assembly session between Kaushik Reddy and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari. Kaushik Reddy was accused of pointing a finger at Srihari in a threatening manner, prompting objections from Congress leaders and scrutiny by the Assembly’s Ethics Committee.

In response to the committee’s notice, Kaushik Reddy submitted a 12-page written explanation denying the allegations. It is not known whether the committee has accepted his response. A meeting scheduled for Friday was postponed until 5 November, when the committee is expected to consider the matter.

Speculation about Huzurabad’s political future has also been fuelled by comments from MLC and Government Whip Balmuri Venkat, who said the Congress flag would be raised in the constituency at the next election.

The profile of Padi Udayanandan Reddy, chief executive of YuppTV, has also become a talking point. His influence has so far largely been associated with Veenavanka mandal, but his hoardings and flex banners have appeared in the constituency. Some were subsequently torn down, adding to local political tensions.

Visits by leaders from several parties to meet residents during the Dasara and Bathukamma festivals have further prompted discussion about a possible by-election. With the Ethics Committee’s next meeting due on 5 November, parties are reportedly preparing strategies, while Kaushik Reddy’s political future remains uncertain.