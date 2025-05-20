TG gears up to rebut AP’s claims on Polavaram project

Hyderabad: The State Government is ready to make strong arguments against Polavaram project taken up by Andhra Pradesh in a meeting proposed by the union government in the end of this month. Though officials are yet to confirm whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the meeting with Chief Ministers of AP, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha soon, sources said that the government prepared a report to counter the AP’s claims on submergence due to the Polavaram project in Telangana.

Sources said that the government has not received any official communication from the PMO on conducting CMs meeting but the central authorities hinted at holding a meeting by the Centre is certain, either with CMs or Chief Secretaries of the four states.

State Irrigation officials already raised strong objections before the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on the proposed expansion of the Polavaram project by the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate the Godavari-Banakacherla project. The AP government has proposed an expansion of the Polavaram project to draw about 40,000 cusecs of water from the head sluice of the Right Main Canal (RMC) under Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project without notifying the co-riparian states.

The officials said that Telangana has also voiced concerns and objections regarding the Polavaram project. The potential impact of the project, particularly backwater effects and environmental clearances and the threat to famous Bhadrachalam temple were already raised and the Centre’s active intervention was sought to stall the project immediately.

Telangana officials also warned that rising water levels from the project could adversely affect the Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, Manuguru Heavy Water Plant, and several villages along the riverbanks. They also pointed out that flood flow in tributaries such as Kinnerasani and Munneruvagu would intensify during heavy rains, increasing the risk to low-lying areas. Last year, several villages experienced severe flooding, and officials emphasised the need to study this impact thoroughly and implement preventive measures before the project’s completion.